Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,667,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.46 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

