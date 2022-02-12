Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

NYSE:DX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,022. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $599.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,588,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

