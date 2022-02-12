E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) vs. GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Critical Analysis

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and GTY Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 8.48 -$37.13 million N/A N/A GTY Technology $48.13 million 5.59 -$44.01 million ($0.82) -5.68

E2open Parent has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and GTY Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40% GTY Technology -79.83% -14.73% -10.26%

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTY Technology has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and GTY Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 2 3 0 2.60 GTY Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

E2open Parent presently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.09%. GTY Technology has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.59%. Given GTY Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

E2open Parent beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

