Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Eagle Financial Bancorp stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Get Eagle Financial Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Eagle Savings Bank provides financial banking services. It also offers deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company was founded on February 17, 2017 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.