East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 88.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,657,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 778,593 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 51,517 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.62.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

