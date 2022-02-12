Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post earnings per share of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.05. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 869,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

