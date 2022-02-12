Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Christopher Moore Killian Sells 14,738 Shares of Stock

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 25.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,261,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

