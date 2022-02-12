easyJet’s (EZJ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($11.02) target price on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.56) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 706 ($9.55) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 594.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 664.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

