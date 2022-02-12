Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 31,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.32 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

