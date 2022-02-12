Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,914,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,630 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton were worth $285,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

