Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

CEV stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.