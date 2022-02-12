Eaton Vance Management Cuts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $144,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,003,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 281,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock worth $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.33 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

