Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.46% of Hyatt Hotels worth $114,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE H opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

