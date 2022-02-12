Eaton Vance Management Has $104.26 Million Stock Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $104,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

LHCG opened at $126.20 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.78.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

