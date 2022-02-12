Eaton Vance Management Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 785,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $163,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Strs Ohio raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.38.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

