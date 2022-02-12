Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.48% of Ingersoll Rand worth $98,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of IR opened at $53.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

