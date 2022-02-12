Eaton Vance Management Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,323 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of Caterpillar worth $177,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

CAT opened at $201.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

