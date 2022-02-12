ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.40.
ECN opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.39.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.