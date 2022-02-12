ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.40.

ECN opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.39.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

