ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $176.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.64). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.50), with a volume of 47,102 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £125.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.65.

In other news, insider Christopher Wilks bought 16,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £25,058.45 ($33,885.67).

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

