Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

EC stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after buying an additional 506,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,016,000 after buying an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 421,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

