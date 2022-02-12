Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $66.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Argus raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.