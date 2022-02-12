Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $1,231,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.