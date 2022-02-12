Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 11,050 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $1,231,964.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $109.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.46.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
