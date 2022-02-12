Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Short Interest Update

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 1,433.3% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.54) to €13.70 ($15.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.23.

Shares of ECIFY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.1205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

