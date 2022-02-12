Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Elekta AB has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $426.92 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EKTAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

