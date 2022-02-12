Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Elixinol Wellness stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 94,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,093. Elixinol Wellness has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile
