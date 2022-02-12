Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 9,596 shares.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emerson Radio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Emerson Radio worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

