Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Head to Head Contrast

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 2 2 1 0 1.80 Camden Property Trust 0 5 12 0 2.71

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 27.47%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus price target of $168.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 2.59 -$12.52 million ($0.05) -182.00 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 14.83 $123.91 million $2.92 56.83

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust -0.57% -0.20% -0.09% Camden Property Trust 26.58% 8.13% 4.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out -280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust pays out 113.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Empire State Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

