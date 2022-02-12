Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.