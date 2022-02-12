Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,369,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 57,131.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,349,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,747,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,966,000 after purchasing an additional 898,767 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 864,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.