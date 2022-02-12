Energean (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENOG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.24) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.24) target price on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.67) to GBX 1,140 ($15.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Energean alerts:

Shares of LON:ENOG opened at GBX 940 ($12.71) on Wednesday. Energean has a 52-week low of GBX 599.50 ($8.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 987.90 ($13.36). The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 905.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 830.49.

In other Energean news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.93), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,298,498.07).

Energean Company Profile

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.