Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Energizer worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Energizer stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.69%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

