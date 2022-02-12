Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $42.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after buying an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.