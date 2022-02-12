Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Enerplus in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,581 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 73.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Enerplus by 10.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,884,000 after acquiring an additional 412,253 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

