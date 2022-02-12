Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $239.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $8.95 on Friday, hitting $145.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,380,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,966. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $182.01. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

