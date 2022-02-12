Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $3.87 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $11.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

