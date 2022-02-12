Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 149.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,910,000 after buying an additional 1,431,471 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Avantor by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 39.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

