Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 23,733 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 237.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 739,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth $6,826,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,681,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,493,000 after acquiring an additional 154,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Allegion stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.13. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

