Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 17,225 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,225 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Chemours worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NYSE:CC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

