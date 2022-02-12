Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,124 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,554,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,969,000 after purchasing an additional 237,393 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

