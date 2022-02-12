Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to announce sales of $118.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $116.10 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $90.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $488.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $525.00 million, with estimates ranging from $524.31 million to $525.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

EFSC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.26. 140,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $1,298,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,599,000 after buying an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,477,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 733,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.