Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after buying an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after buying an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.