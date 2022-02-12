EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

