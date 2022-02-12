EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Reiterated by MKM Partners

EQT (NYSE:EQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

EQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in EQT by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after buying an additional 1,169,417 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

