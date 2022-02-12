Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Carrier Global Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

