Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Compass Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTC:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

CMPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

OTC CMPX opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.