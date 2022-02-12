Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $221.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

