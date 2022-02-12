Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AGCO Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AGCO stock opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 1.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,145,000 after buying an additional 170,195 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.