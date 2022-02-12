Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Apollo Investment Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Investment in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AINV. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a market cap of $859.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.86. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

