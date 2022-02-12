Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Short Interest Down 93.7% in January

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the January 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE ESGC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.14. 502,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Eros STX Global has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGC. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 133.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Eros STX Global in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.