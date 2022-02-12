ETHPlus (ETHP) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One ETHPlus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPlus has a market capitalization of $3,928.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ETHPlus has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPlus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00037538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00104010 BTC.

ETHPlus Profile

ETHP is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net . ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

ETHPlus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPlus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.