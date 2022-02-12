EUNO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $1.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00301000 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,453,064,799 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

